FDA Fires Warning Shot Over Painkillers -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care shares were higher.
Shares of Endo International PLC plunged following a request from the FDA to voluntarily remove its Opana ER painkiller from the market amid abuse concerns. Thursday's request was the first of its kind and could be a telling sign for other painkiller producers. The FDA said, "the benefits of the drug may no longer outweigh its risks" given the country's opioid crisis.
June 09, 2017 18:42 ET (22:42 GMT)