Correction to Glencore Swoops In on Deal for Australian Coal Mines Story

If successful in buying Coal & Allied from Rio Tinto, Glencore said it would explore selling up to a 50% stake in the business and look to sell other coal assets so that its total financial commitment wouldn't exceed $2 billion. "Glencore Swoops In on Deal for Rio Tinto's Australian Coal Mines -- 2nd Update," published at 2106 GMT, incorrectly stated the commitment wouldn't exceed $1.5 billion in the 11th paragraph. The error also appeared in an earlier version of the story published at 1958 GMT.
June 09, 2017 19:24 ET (23:24 GMT)