Brazil Electoral Court Leaves President Michel Temer in Office

SÃO PAULO -- Brazil's highest electoral court voted Friday to leave President Michel Temer in office, rejecting charges he accepted illegal campaign donations during the 2014 presidential election.

Continue Reading Below

The Superior Electoral Tribunal, or TSE, voted 4-3 against annulling the result of the election.

Mr. Temer was re-elected Brazil's vice president in 2014, and became president last year when his running mate, Dilma Rousseff, was removed from office following an impeachment process unrelated to the case before the electoral court.

The court has been examining evidence that arose from the Operation Car Wash anticorruption investigation indicating the Rousseff-Temer ticket allegedly accepted campaign contributions from construction company Odebrecht SA in return for helping the builder win contracts with state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras.

Both politicians have denied wrongdoing.

The TSE is Brazil's highest electoral court, and has the power to annul elections held in the country. If the court had decided to annul the 2014 election, Brazil's Constitution calls for the speaker of the lower house of Congress to step in while both houses of Congress elect a new president to serve out the remainder of the president's four-year term.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2017 20:39 ET (00:39 GMT)