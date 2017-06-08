WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Jun 08

U.K. ELECTION REMAINS TIGHT AS VOTERS HEAD TO THE POLLS

Continue Reading Below

Britain headed to the polls to cast votes in a hotly contested election that will likely determine the country's strategy for exiting the European Union, after a campaign colored by three terrorist attacks in as many months.

ELECTIONS IN U.K. AND FRANCE REVEAL DIVERGING EU PATHS

As Britain turns its back on the European Union, France has doubled-down its bet on the bloc. Their future trajectories could have important consequences for the future of Europe.

ISLAMIC STATE MEMBERS IN DEADLY TEHRAN ATTACK WERE RECRUITED IN IRAN

Iranian officials blamed Islamic State for unprecedented attacks that killed 17 people in Tehran this week, saying the attackers had been recruited within Iran, as an investigation into the incidents intensified.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

ECB DROPS REFERENCE TO FUTURE INTEREST-RATE CUT

The European Central Bank took a tiny step toward unwinding its large monetary stimulus, but indicated any action is some way off, despite pressure from some in Europe to change policy soon.

QATAR CRISIS TURNS INTO PROXY BATTLE OF MIDEAST RIVALS

The sudden cutoff of ties with Qatar by several Saudi-led Arab states has already turned into a proxy fight between supporters and opponents of political Islam and between partners and enemies of Iran.

ISLAMIC STATE CLAIMS IT KILLED TWO CHINESE NATIONALS IN PAKISTAN

Islamic State fighters executed two Chinese nationals who were kidnapped from southwestern Pakistan last month, a development likely to raise concerns about the security of foreign nationals in Pakistan.

BRUSSELS REPORT ON TERROR ATTACKS HIGHLIGHTS SECURITY SERVICES FAILINGS

Belgium's dysfunctional, understaffed security apparatus and outdated legal restrictions prevented the arrests of the main assailants ahead of the Paris terror attacks in 2015 and in Brussels in 2016, according to a parliamentary inquiry.

GREECE'S BAILOUT DEAL COULD LEAVE IMF'S ROLE IN LIMBO

Greece's international creditors are working on a bailout deal that would outline options for limited debt relief but leave financing from the International Monetary Fund in limbo and potentially breach the Washington-based fund's emergency lending guidelines.

(For continuously updated news from the Wall Street Journal, see WSJ.com at http://wsj.com.)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)