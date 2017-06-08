What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

Comey worried that Trump was seeking to secure his loyalty and wanted the then-FBI director to help "lift the cloud" the probe of possible Russian election interference was casting over the administration, according to prepared testimony Comey is set to deliver in Congress.

Trump said he intends to nominate Christopher Wray, a criminal defense lawyer and former top federal prosecutor, to lead the FBI.

Attacks in Tehran by suspected Islamic State gunmen targeted Iran's parliament and the shrine of revolutionary leader Khomeini, killing 13 people.

The extremist group has claimed responsibility for a flurry of attacks on three continents as its empire in Iraq and Syria crumbles.

U.K. polls have shown a wide variation in the size of the Conservative Party's lead over Labour ahead of Thursday's election.

North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles into the waters between Korea and Japan on Thursday.

Beijing pushed back against a U.S. warning about the Chinese military's growing ambitions outside Asia, calling it "irresponsible."

Kansas lawmakers called a halt to Gov. Brownback's tax-cut experiment aimed at spurring economic growth.

Scientists said remains unearthed in Morocco are the oldest known specimens of the human species, dating back about 300,000 years.

