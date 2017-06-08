What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

American oil exports are emerging as a disruptive new force in global markets, helping to tamp down crude prices.

U.S. oil prices fell to their second-lowest level of 2017 after data showed an increase in stockpiles.

Santander acquired Banco Popular for the nominal amount of 1 euro after the ECB determined the Spanish lender was near collapse.

Sessions has ordered prosecutors to stop settling corporate-wrongdoing cases by requiring firms to make third-party donations.

Russia's sale of a stake in state-owned oil firm Rosneft to Qatar and Glencore last year included an unusual buyback provision.

Uber has fired a top executive who obtained medical records of a woman raped by her Uber driver in India.

The shipping industry is showing signs of recovery, according to industry executives and analysts.

A housing study said roughly three million potential first-time buyers have been shut out of the market over the past decade.

Another wave of advertisers pulled ads from YouTube in the U.K. after they appeared before extremist videos.

U.S. stocks rose on a rebound in financial shares. The Dow advanced 37.46 points to 21173.69.

Penguin Random House acquired Out of Print, a maker of literary-themed apparel and knickknacks.

June 08, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)