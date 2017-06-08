British conservatives lose majority: Stay with FOX Business for continuous U.K. election coverage

Technology Shares Move Higher -- Technology Roundup

By Amy Pessetto, copydesk@dowjones.com Features Dow Jones Newswires

Technology shares were higher.

About 2,100 people at Yahoo and AOL will lose their jobs after Verizon Communications completes its acquisition of Yahoo. Yahoo shareholders approved the $4.5 billion transaction Thursday.

Alibaba said annual revenue in fiscal 2018 could grow as much as 49%, sending its shares sharply higher.

Microsoft agreed to buy Hexadite, a cybersecurity company that uses artificial-intelligence technology to rate threats, as well as provided remediation. The companies didn't disclose terms.

