Technology Shares Move Higher -- Technology Roundup

Technology shares were higher.

Continue Reading Below

About 2,100 people at Yahoo and AOL will lose their jobs after Verizon Communications completes its acquisition of Yahoo. Yahoo shareholders approved the $4.5 billion transaction Thursday.

Alibaba said annual revenue in fiscal 2018 could grow as much as 49%, sending its shares sharply higher.

Microsoft agreed to buy Hexadite, a cybersecurity company that uses artificial-intelligence technology to rate threats, as well as provided remediation. The companies didn't disclose terms.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2017 18:21 ET (22:21 GMT)