S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures

2439.00 -- lifetime high

2438.67 -- second pivot point resistance

2434.50 - - previous day's high

2434.23 -- first pivot point resistance

2433.35 - - 4-day moving average

2431.90 -- previous day's close

2426.33 - - first pivot point support

2424.50 - - previous day's low

2424.01 - - 9-day moving average

2422.87 - - second pivot point support

2416.70 -- previous month's high

2405.40 - - 18-day moving average

2352.61 -- 100-day moving average

2344.50 - - previous month's low

1793.10 -- lifetime low

65.92 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 7

66.06 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 6

68.55 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 5

69.98 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 2

67.84 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 1

==============================================================

CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures

5913.00 - - second pivot point resistance

5893.25 -- lifetime high

5888.00 - - first pivot point resistance

5884.75 - previous day's high

5843.25 - - first pivot point support

5879.75 - - previous day's close

5845.75 -- previous day's low

5834.36 - - 9-day moving average

5823.50 -- second pivot point support

5819.25 -- previous month's high

5757.78 -- 18-day moving average

5550.50 -- previous month's low

4162.50 -- lifetime low

73.89 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 7

72.63 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 6

76.13 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 5

77.28 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 2

72.99 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 1

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)