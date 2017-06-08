S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures
Continue Reading Below
2439.00 -- lifetime high
2438.67 -- second pivot point resistance
2434.50 - - previous day's high
2434.23 -- first pivot point resistance
2433.35 - - 4-day moving average
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
2431.90 -- previous day's close
2426.33 - - first pivot point support
2424.50 - - previous day's low
2424.01 - - 9-day moving average
2422.87 - - second pivot point support
2416.70 -- previous month's high
2405.40 - - 18-day moving average
2352.61 -- 100-day moving average
2344.50 - - previous month's low
1793.10 -- lifetime low
65.92 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 7
66.06 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 6
68.55 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 5
69.98 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 2
67.84 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 1
==============================================================
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures
5913.00 - - second pivot point resistance
5893.25 -- lifetime high
5888.00 - - first pivot point resistance
5884.75 - previous day's high
5843.25 - - first pivot point support
5879.75 - - previous day's close
5845.75 -- previous day's low
5834.36 - - 9-day moving average
5823.50 -- second pivot point support
5819.25 -- previous month's high
5757.78 -- 18-day moving average
5550.50 -- previous month's low
4162.50 -- lifetime low
73.89 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 7
72.63 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 6
76.13 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 5
77.28 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 2
72.99 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 1
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 08, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)