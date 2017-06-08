Nordstorm Weighs Going Private -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell, though a sector giant said it is considering going private.

Continue Reading Below

Nordstrom shares rallied after the department-store chain said members of the Nordstrom family had formed a group to consider taking the company private, signaling they are ready to double down on the business at a time when many investors see a bleak future for the American department store.

JM Smucker posted better-than-expected results for its fiscal 4Q, though revenue and profit slipped as shifting consumer tastes pressured the food marker. Shares fell 2%.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2017 18:21 ET (22:21 GMT)