In U.K. Election, Jeremy Corbyn Looks Set to Defy Expectations

Two months ago, Jeremy Corbyn was ridiculed as one of the weakest candidates for prime minister. Yet if the exit poll prediction is confirmed by the vote count, Mr. Corbyn's party confounded expectations by gaining significant clout in Parliament.

Exit Polls Point to Setback For U.K. Leader

The U.K. risks plunging into fresh political turmoil after exit polls signaled that no single party won an overall majority in Thursday's election, an unexpected result that raises profound questions about the country's looming departure from the European Union.

Peru Central Bank Keeps Rates Steady

The Central Reserve Bank of Peru on Thursday left its reference interest rate unchanged at 4% as inflation converged toward its target range.

SEC Announces Enforcement Division Leadership

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced Thursday that veteran litigator and former prosecutor Steven Peikin will co-direct its enforcement division.

GOP Lawmakers Signal CFTC Budget to Stay Flat

Congressional Republicans expressed misgivings about increased funding for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, signaling they favor the administration's request to hold its budget steady at $250 million.

U.S. Household Net Worth Climbs to $94.8 Trillion

The total net worth of U.S. households climbed by $2.3 trillion in the first quarter of 2017, reaching a record $94.8 trillion as the stock market soared and home prices climbed in many parts of the country.

House Passes Bill Rolling Back Wall Street Rules

The House voted for a sweeping rewrite of rules governing Wall Street, an opening Republican bid to encourage economic growth by loosening regulation of the financial sector.

ECB Drops Reference to Future Interest-Rate Cut

The European Central Bank took a tiny step toward unwinding its large monetary stimulus, but indicated any action is some way off, despite pressure from some in Europe to change policy soon.

Stock Futures Slip After U.K. Exit Polls

U.S. stock futures slipped after U.K. exit polls suggested the governing Conservative Party failed to achieve an overall majority in Thursday's election.

Fed June Rate Rise Seen as Done Deal, but Economists Split on What's Next

Economists almost unanimously expect the Federal Reserve to raise short-term interest rates next week, but are split over when the central bank will raise rates after that.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2017 21:15 ET (01:15 GMT)