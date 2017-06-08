U.K. Exit Polls Show No Party With Majority

The U.K. risks plunging into fresh political turmoil after exit polls signaled that no single party won an overall majority in Thursday's election, an unexpected result that raises profound questions about the country's looming departure from the European Union.

House Passes Bill Rolling Back Wall Street Rules

The House voted for a sweeping rewrite of rules governing Wall Street, an opening Republican bid to encourage economic growth by loosening regulation of the financial sector.

ECB Drops Reference to Future Interest-Rate Cut

The European Central Bank took a tiny step toward unwinding its large monetary stimulus, but indicated any action is some way off, despite pressure from some in Europe to change policy soon.

Stocks Notch Slight Gains as Financial Shares Climb

Shares of financial companies helped the S&P 500 eke out a slight gain. Major indexes drifted between slight gains and losses during the session, extending a pattern of quiet trade that has left stocks little changed for the week.

Fed June Rate Rise Seen as Done Deal, but Economists Split on What's Next

Economists almost unanimously expect the Federal Reserve to raise short-term interest rates next week, but are split over when the central bank will raise rates after that.

Unresolved Debt Ceiling Dims Economic Forecasts

Forecasters in The Wall Street Journal's monthly survey have raised their assessments of the risk facing the U.S. economy as Congress once again struggles to deal with the nation's statutory borrowing limit.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fell Last Week

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits fell last week, the latest sign of steady job creation.

U.S. Household Net Worth Climbs to $94.8 Trillion

The total net worth of U.S. households climbed by $2.3 trillion in the first quarter of 2017, reaching a record $94.8 trillion as the stock market soared and home prices climbed in many parts of the country.

Economists to Fed: Your Forecasts Are Too High

In a WSJ survey, economists have different expectations for unemployment, core inflation and future rate increases.

EU Unveils Steps to Bolster Capital Markets and Investment After Brexit

The European Union unveiled further measures Thursday to bolster capital markets and support investment on the continent as it prepares to lose its financial capital because of Brexit.

