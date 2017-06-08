ECB Drops Reference to Future Interest-Rate Cut

Continue Reading Below

The European Central Bank took a tiny step toward unwinding its large monetary stimulus, but indicated any action is some way off, despite pressure from some in Europe to change policy soon.

Fed June Rate Rise Seen as Done Deal, but Economists Split on What's Next

Economists almost unanimously expect the Federal Reserve to raise short-term interest rates next week, but are split over when the central bank will raise rates after that.

Stocks Notch Slight Gains as Financial Shares Climb

Rising financial shares helped the S&P 500 eke out a slight gain. Major indexes drifted between slight gains and losses during the session, extending a pattern of quiet trade that has left stocks little changed for the week.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Jobless Claims Fell Last Week

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits fell last week, the latest sign of steady job creation.

U.S. Household Net Worth Climbs to $94.8 Trillion

The total net worth of U.S. households climbed by $2.3 trillion in the first quarter of 2017, reaching a record $94.8 trillion as the stock market soared and home prices climbed in many parts of the country.

Unresolved Debt Ceiling Dims Economic Forecasts

Forecasters in The Wall Street Journal's monthly survey have raised their assessments of the risk facing the U.S. economy as Congress once again struggles to deal with the nation's statutory borrowing limit.

Economists to Fed: Your Forecasts Are Too High

In a WSJ survey, economists have different expectations for unemployment, core inflation and future rate increases.

Jeb Hensarling Sets His Post-Choice Act Agenda

House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling (R., Texas) on Thursday set out his agenda for the next few months as the House considered his plan to undo significant parts of the 2010 Dodd-Frank law.

EU Unveils Steps to Bolster Capital Markets and Investment After Brexit

The European Union unveiled further measures Thursday to bolster capital markets and support investment on the continent as it prepares to lose its financial capital because of Brexit.

When the Hunt for Yield Goes Bad

The contingent convertible bonds at failing Banco Popular Español were wiped out by regulators this week. Investors may wonder if the documentation for similar bonds at banks are worth the paper they're written on.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)