ECB Drops Reference to Future Interest-Rate Cut

The European Central Bank removed a reference to the possibility that it might lower rates in its regular statement, but its president said a weaker inflation outlook meant it was too early to wind down its stimulus measures.

Fed June Rate Rise Seen as Done Deal, but Economists Split on What's Next

Economists almost unanimously expect the Federal Reserve to raise short-term interest rates next week, but are split over when the central bank will raise rates after that.

Stocks Inch Up as Investors Eye Comey Testimony, U.K. Election

U.S. stocks edged higher, led by gains in shares of financial companies. The S&P 500 added less than 0.1%.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fell Last Week

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits fell last week, the latest sign of steady job creation.

U.S. Household Net Worth Climbs to $94.8 Trillion

The total net worth of U.S. households climbed by $2.3 trillion in the first quarter of 2017, reaching a record $94.8 trillion as the stock market soared and home prices climbed in many parts of the country.

Unresolved Debt Ceiling Dims Economic Forecasts

Forecasters in The Wall Street Journal's monthly survey have raised their assessments of the risk facing the U.S. economy as Congress once again struggles to deal with the nation's statutory borrowing limit.

Economists to Fed: Your Forecasts Are Too High

In a WSJ survey, economists have different expectations for unemployment, core inflation and future rate increases.

EU Unveils Steps to Bolster Capital Markets and Investment After Brexit

The European Union unveiled further measures Thursday to bolster capital markets and support investment on the continent as it prepares to lose its financial capital because of Brexit.

Eurozone Economy Grows at Fastest Rate Since 2015

The eurozone's economy grew at a faster rate than previously estimated during the first three months of 2017 as investment spending continued to rise.

Bank of Canada Cites Household Debt, Real-Estate Prices as Top Stability Risks

Rising Canadian household debt and frothy real-estate markets are the main concerns for financial stability in the country, with conditions exacerbated in the past six months by significant house-price gains in Toronto and the surrounding area, the Bank of Canada said.

