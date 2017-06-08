ECB Drops Reference to Future Interest-Rate Cut

Continue Reading Below

The European Central Bank removed a reference to the possibility that it might lower interest rates in its regular policy statement, suggesting some confidence in the eurozone's recovery.

Stocks Inch Up Ahead of Comey Testimony, U.K. Election

Stocks were fractionally higher as investors kept a close eye on a European Central Bank meeting, testimony by former FBI Director James Comey and a general election in the U.K.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fell Last Week

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits fell last week, the latest sign of steady job creation.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Eurozone Economy Grows at Fastest Rate Since 2015

The eurozone's economy grew at a faster rate than previously estimated during the first three months of 2017 as investment spending continued to rise.

WSJ's Daily Shot: For Every Five Americans Hired, Three Quit Their Job

U.K. Election Remains Tight as Voters Head to the Polls

Britain headed to the polls to cast votes in a hotly contested election that will likely determine the country's strategy for exiting the European Union, after a campaign colored by three terrorist attacks in as many months.

Crude Recoups a Little Ground Lost After Shock Rise in U.S. Inventories

Global oil prices recovered slightly, after posting their sharpest fall since early March overnight on an unexpected build in U.S. crude inventories last week.

Why Stock Pickers Are Off to a Fast Start: Tech Giants

Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft have accounted for 41% of the S&P 500's market-cap advance this year, helping returns for stock pickers but leaving them worried about whether the good times can continue.

Japan's Economy Back in the Fast Lane? Not Quite Yet

Japan's economy grew at a slower pace than initially estimated in the first quarter, as an inventory rundown and weaker household spending took some of the shine off Japan's longest economic expansion since 2006.

China Exports Grew for Third Straight Month in May

Chinese exports in May were up 8.7% from a year earlier, more than expected, as resilient global demand drove a third straight increase. Imports were up 14.8% and the trade surplus widened to $40.81 billion.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)