Asian Stocks Mixed, Awaiting Clarity in U.K. Election Results

Asian stocks started Friday trading mixed, in a wait-and-see mode as exit polls suggested the U.K.'s governing Conservative party failed to keep its parliamentary majority in Thursday's general election there.

China Consumer Inflation Edges up in May

China's consumer inflation accelerated moderately in May, as declines in food prices weighed less on the price index than in recent months while nonfood prices remained elevated, official data showed Friday.

Exit Polls Point to Setback For U.K. Leader

The U.K. faced fresh political turmoil after exit polls and early results signaled a serious setback for Prime Minister Theresa May in Thursday's general election, creating new uncertainties as the country prepares to negotiate its departure from the European Union.

British Pound Falls After Exit Polls Predict Hung Parliament

Sterling slid against the U.S. dollar after exit polls for the U.K. election pointed to no party winning a majority.

In U.K. Election, Jeremy Corbyn Looks Set to Defy Expectations

Two months ago, Jeremy Corbyn was ridiculed as one of the weakest candidates for prime minister. Yet if the exit poll prediction is confirmed by the vote count, Mr. Corbyn's party confounded expectations by gaining significant clout in Parliament.

Peru Central Bank Keeps Rates Steady

The Central Reserve Bank of Peru on Thursday left its reference interest rate unchanged at 4% as inflation converged toward its target range.

SEC Announces Enforcement Division Leadership

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced Thursday that veteran litigator and former prosecutor Steven Peikin will co-direct its enforcement division.

GOP Lawmakers Signal CFTC Budget to Stay Flat

Congressional Republicans expressed misgivings about increased funding for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, signaling they favor the administration's request to hold its budget steady at $250 million.

When the Hunt for Yield Goes Bad

The contingent convertible bonds at failing Banco Popular Español were wiped out by regulators this week. Investors may wonder if the documentation for similar bonds at banks are worth the paper they're on.

U.S. Household Net Worth Climbs to $94.8 Trillion

The total net worth of U.S. households climbed by $2.3 trillion in the first quarter of 2017, reaching a record $94.8 trillion as the stock market soared and home prices climbed in many parts of the country.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)