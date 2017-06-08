Verizon to Cut 2,100 Jobs at Yahoo, AOL After Merger

About 2,100 people will lose their jobs at Yahoo and AOL after Verizon completes its acquisition of Yahoo and combines the two onetime internet rivals.

J.P. Morgan Operating Chief Leaving Bank

J.P. Morgan said Thursday that Matthew Zames, its chief operating officer who was once seen as a possible successor to CEO James Dimon, is leaving the bank.

Nordstrom Family Weighs Taking Retailer Private

Nordstrom said members of the Nordstrom family are exploring taking the retailer private. Shares of the retailer, which like others in the industry has been struggling to adapt as more shopping shifts online, jumped.

Al Jazeera Says Websites, Digital Platforms Under Attempted Cyberattack

Qatari media network Al Jazeera said hackers were attempting to compromise its websites and digital platforms, just days after Persian Gulf rivals cut diplomatic ties with the country.

Valeant to Sell iNova Unit for $930 Million

Valeant Pharmaceuticals reached a deal to sell its iNova Pharmaceuticals unit for $930 million, as it works to reset itself after a crisis, cutting billions in debt and refocusing on its core treatment areas and geographies.

Teva Pharmaceutical to Nominate Four New Directors

Teva Pharmaceutical will seek to overhaul its board by nominating four new directors, the latest step toward remaking the struggling drug company.

Creditors Line Up Financing to Continue Fight Over GM Loan

Creditors awaiting a crucial ruling in a long-running $1.5 billion dispute growing out of the General Motors bankruptcy have turned to outside lenders to bankroll the litigation.

Ford Mobility Unit to Break Out Financial Results

Ford's smart mobility subsidiary will start breaking out separate financial results to help offer investors better clarity on the revenue and earnings potential for the company's alternative transportation businesses.

Alibaba Sees Growth Accelerating; Shares Soar

Alibaba said annual revenue in fiscal 2018 could grow as much as 49%, sending its shares higher.

Uber in Talks to Acquire Team of Car-Parking Startup Luxe

While Uber Technologies wrestles with a string of controversies, the ride-hailing company is in advanced talks to acquire much of the engineering team from a struggling car-parking service, according to people familiar with the matter.

June 08, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)