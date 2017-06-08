Verizon to Cut 2,100 Jobs at Yahoo, AOL After Merger

About 2,100 people will lose their jobs at Yahoo and AOL after Verizon completes its acquisition of Yahoo and combines the two onetime internet rivals.

J.P. Morgan Operating Chief Leaving Bank

J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. said Thursday that Matthew Zames, its chief operating officer who was once seen as a possible successor to Chief Executive James Dimon, is leaving the bank.

Nordstrom Family Weighs Taking Retailer Private

Nordstrom said members of the Nordstrom family are exploring taking the retailer private. Shares of the retailer, which like others in the industry has been struggling to adapt as more shopping shifts online, jumped.

Al Jazeera Says Websites, Digital Platforms Under Attempted Cyberattack

Qatari media network Al Jazeera said hackers were attempting to compromise its websites and digital platforms, just days after Persian Gulf rivals cut diplomatic ties with the country.

Valeant to Sell iNova Unit for $930 Million

Valeant Pharmaceuticals reached a deal to sell its iNova Pharmaceuticals unit for $930 million, as it works to reset itself after a crisis, cutting billions in debt and refocusing on its core treatment areas and geographies.

Ford Mobility Unit to Break Out Financial Results

Ford's smart mobility subsidiary will start breaking out separate financial results to help offer investors better clarity on the revenue and earnings potential for the company's alternative transportation businesses.

Toshiba Unaware Its Nuclear Unit Was Preparing for Bankruptcy, Timeline Shows

Toshiba didn't know its U.S. nuclear subsidiary was preparing for a bankruptcy filing even after the unit had hired lawyers for the task, according to court records and Toshiba's official timeline.

Alibaba Sees Growth Accelerating; Shares Soar

Alibaba said annual revenue in fiscal 2018 could grow as much as 49%, sending its shares higher.

Morgan Stanley Aiming to Raise $2 Billion for New Asia Private-Equity Fund

Morgan Stanley and Hong Kong-based All-Stars Investment are separately planning to raise billions of dollars to invest in Asian companies, in a sign of how the region is becoming a hotter draw for global money.

Hedge Fund Elliott Seeks to Strengthen Private Equity Expertise in Europe

Hedge fund Elliott Advisors has recruited a head for its European private equity operations to give it greater firepower beyond the activism in stocks and bonds for which it is best known, according to a person familiar with the matter.

