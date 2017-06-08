Valeant to Sell iNova Unit for $930 Million

Continue Reading Below

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. reached a deal to sell its iNova Pharmaceuticals unit for $930 million, as it works to reset itself after a crisis, cutting billions in debt and refocusing on its core treatment areas and geographies.

Toshiba Unaware Its Nuclear Unit Was Preparing for Bankruptcy, Timeline Shows

Toshiba didn't know its U.S. nuclear subsidiary was preparing for a bankruptcy filing even after the unit had hired lawyers for the task, according to court records and Toshiba's official timeline.

Hedge Fund Looks to Shake Up BHP Billiton's Board

Tribeca Investment Partners is holding talks with possible board candidates as it looks to a sweeping overhaul of the resources giant.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Goldman Sachs Joins Bond ETF Party

Goldman Sachs Group launched an exchange-traded fund Thursday that gives investors a cheap way to invest in corporate bonds.

Honda's New Electric Model Is Inspired by Car That Buzzed Up Pikes Peak

Honda Motor's strategy for overtaking Tesla includes a 1,000-horsepower sports car burning rubber on a test track.

Wells Fargo Focuses on Pivot From Scandal to Growth

Wells Fargo has spent months trying to fix the aggressive sales culture that got it in some much trouble. Now, it's confronting a new challenge: growing again.

Boeing Chief Says Overseas Plants Won't Hit U.S. Jobs

Boeing is moving some work completing aircraft to China and other overseas markets but doesn't expect this to affect its U.S. manufacturing workforce, said the chief executive of the world's largest aerospace company.

Citigroup Shares: Big, Cheap and a Good Value

Citigroup, the last truly cheap major bank in the U.S., is approaching two key turning points that should help its shares close in on a better valuation.

'The Mummy' Is the Start of Universal's Monster Mash

The studio hopes to follow the success of Marvel's 'cinematic universe' by mining its monster archives, but launching a new series brings major challenges.

Fintech Company Raises $300 Million to Help Businesses Stop Using Checks

A little-known software company that helps businesses pay their bills electronically has quietly amassed more investor funding than all but a handful of U.S. financial-technology companies.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)