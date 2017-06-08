Hedge Fund Looks to Shake Up BHP Billiton's Board

Tribeca Investment Partners is holding talks with possible board candidates as it looks to a sweeping overhaul of the resources giant.

Honda's New Electric Model Is Inspired by Car That Buzzed Up Pikes Peak

Honda Motor's strategy for overtaking Tesla includes a 1,000-horsepower sports car burning rubber on a test track.

Wells Fargo Focuses on Pivot From Scandal to Growth

Wells Fargo has spent months trying to fix the aggressive sales culture that got it in some much trouble. Now, it's confronting a new challenge: growing again.

Boeing Chief Says Overseas Plants Won't Hit U.S. Jobs

Boeing is moving some work completing aircraft to China and other overseas markets but doesn't expect this to affect its U.S. manufacturing workforce, said the chief executive of the world's largest aerospace company.

Citigroup Shares: Big, Cheap and a Good Value

Citigroup, the last truly cheap major bank in the U.S., is approaching two key turning points that should help its shares close in on a better valuation.

Fintech Company Raises $300 Million to Help Businesses Stop Using Checks

A little-known software company that helps businesses pay their bills electronically has quietly amassed more investor funding than all but a handful of U.S. financial-technology companies.

Samsung-Linked Convictions Strengthen Case Against Former South Korean President

Two former South Korean officials have been sentenced in a case involving the merger of two Samsung affiliates, a ruling that experts say boosts separate cases against former president Park Geun-hye and a top corporate figure.

U.S. Emissions Suit Against Fiat Chrysler Sent to California Court

The U.S. Justice Department's lawsuit accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of using illegal software to cheat on emissions tests with diesel-powered vehicles is headed to a California court to join other widespread litigation against the auto maker, according to an order from a group of federal judges.

Uber Fires Executive Who Shared Rape Victim's Medical Records

Uber fired a top executive who obtained medical records of a woman raped by her Uber driver in India, and then shared the documents with Chief Executive Travis Kalanick.

Brazil's JBS Says It Won't Sell Core Assets

Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA said Wednesday it won't sell core assets in the U.S. or elsewhere, including its majority stake in U.S. chicken processor Pilgrim's Pride, a week after agreeing to pay a big fine related to corruption.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)