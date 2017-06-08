China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, June 8 2017
Continue Reading Below
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 767,460 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jun-17 12,200 12,200 12,200 12,200 12,130 70 20 266
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Jul-17 12,350 12,350 12,125 12,260 12,315 -55 6 116
Aug-17 12,500 12,500 12,195 12,355 12,270 85 16 58
Sep-17 12,505 12,555 12,215 12,420 12,505 -85 695,058 467,026
Oct-17 12,580 12,600 12,455 12,535 12,590 -55 32 134
Nov-17 12,635 12,645 12,360 12,480 12,595 -115 454 2,716
Jan-18 14,625 14,630 14,305 14,475 14,610 -135 71,338 61,536
Mar-18 - - - 14,745 14,745 0 0 100
Apr-18 14,860 14,860 14,680 14,775 14,845 -70 8 50
May-18 14,850 14,870 14,485 14,680 14,855 -175 528 1,080
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 08, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)