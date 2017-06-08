On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Thursday, June 8 2017

Continue Reading Below

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 767,460 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jun-17 12,200 12,200 12,200 12,200 12,130 70 20 266

Continue Reading Below

Jul-17 12,350 12,350 12,125 12,260 12,315 -55 6 116

Aug-17 12,500 12,500 12,195 12,355 12,270 85 16 58

Sep-17 12,505 12,555 12,215 12,420 12,505 -85 695,058 467,026

Oct-17 12,580 12,600 12,455 12,535 12,590 -55 32 134

Nov-17 12,635 12,645 12,360 12,480 12,595 -115 454 2,716

Jan-18 14,625 14,630 14,305 14,475 14,610 -135 71,338 61,536

Mar-18 - - - 14,745 14,745 0 0 100

Apr-18 14,860 14,860 14,680 14,775 14,845 -70 8 50

May-18 14,850 14,870 14,485 14,680 14,855 -175 528 1,080

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)