What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Anthem said it will pull out of the Ohio health-insurance exchange, leaving a second region in the country poised to have no ACA marketplace options.

Continue Reading Below

A surge this spring in assets that rarely move in unison is raising concerns about vulnerability to sharp market reversals.

Bitcoin backers are dismissing the digital currency's volatility as its price continues to soar.

Stocks eased, while 10-year Treasury yields fell to a 2017 low and gold hit a high for the year. The Dow lost 47.81 points to 21136.23.

Uber has fired over 20 workers as a result of an investigation into claims of sexual harassment and sexism, according to an employee.

U.S. job openings hit a new high in April while hiring slowed, a sign employers are struggling to find workers.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon is lowering its Prime membership fee for shoppers on government aid, taking aim at Wal-Mart.

GM shareholders rejected Greenlight's plan to split the firm's stock into two classes, in a victory for CEO Barra.

A warning by Macy's about its gross margins sent the company's stock tumbling 8.2% and dragged down shares of other retailers.

The U.S. and Mexico announced an agreement in principle designed to avert a trade war over sugar.

Fox is buying Aftershock, a videogame studio that is working on adaptation of the movie "Avatar."

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)