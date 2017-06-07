Utilities Shares Flat -- Utilities Roundup

Utilities shares were flat.

With Mexico still refusing to pay for President Donald Trump's southern border wall, the president has a new idea: solar panels. In a meeting with congressional Republicans, Mr. Trump suggested putting solar panels on the barrier to help the project pay for itself.

Shares of German utilities jumped after Germany's Constitutional Court ruled that a nuclear fuel rod tax imposed on the sector by the German government was "unconstitutional" and "void," enabling the sector to claw back some payments.

