Turkey to Launch 2025-Dated Euro Bond

Turkey is set to launch an eight-year euro benchmark bond on Wednesday with bookrunners taking initial offers, said one of the banks working on the transaction.

BNP Paribas, HSBC and UniCredit are joint bookrunners.

The initial price indicator for the June 2025-dated bond is of around mid-swap +295 basis points, according to one of the bookrunners. This implies a yield in the 3.48% area, which can change upon the quantity and quality of bids.

June 07, 2017 04:22 ET (08:22 GMT)