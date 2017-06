Vehicle tracking technology company Trakm8 Holdings PLC (TRAK.LN) Wednesday said it has been awarded an extension to an existing contract with oil company Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA.LN) to expand the development of an electric car charging service.

Continue Reading Below

Financial terms were not disclosed.

-Write to Rory Gallivan at rory.gallivan@wsj.com; Twitter: @RoryGallivan

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2017 03:03 ET (07:03 GMT)