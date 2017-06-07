On Our Radar

Telecom Shares Slip -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies edged lower.

Private-equity firm KKR & Co. has pitched a takeover offer for Australian telecommunications company Vocus Communications Ltd. valued at about 2.18 billion Australian dollars (US$1.64 billion). The offer comes as the country's telecoms providers face an increasingly competitive market and a changing landscape as the government rolls out a nationwide broadband network.

