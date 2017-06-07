Singapore Foreign-Exchange Reserves Rise to US$264.56 Billion in May

SINGAPORE – Singapore's foreign-exchange reserves rose to US$264.56 billion in May from US$260.73 billion the previous month, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said on its website Wednesday.
In Singapore dollar terms, the forex reserves were at S$365.93 billion last month, compared with S$364.40 billion in April, the central bank said.
MAS doesn't give reasons for changes to its reserves.
June 07, 2017 05:43 ET (09:43 GMT)