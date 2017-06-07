OECD Calls for ECB Taper, Cuts U.S. Growth Forecasts

The European Central Bank should wind down its bond purchases in 2018 and raise one of its key interest rates by the end of that year, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said.

Markets Steady Ahead of U.K. Election, ECB Meeting

Investors regained some moderate risk appetite ahead of key political events later in the week.

India's Central Bank Keeps Key Lending Rate Unchanged

India's central bank left its main lending rate unchanged, unswayed by record-low inflation and the economy's slowest growth in more than two years.

China Forex Reserves Expanded in May

China's foreign-exchange reserves last month rose by $24.03 billion, the largest amount in more than three years, reflecting recent yuan strength against the U.S. dollar and Beijing's efforts to curb capital outflows.

Australia's Economy Expands in 1st Quarter

Australia's gross domestic product expanded anemically in the first quarter of this year, adding to concerns about the outlook for a resource-rich economy that has navigated 25 years without a recession.

Spring Rally in Stocks, Bonds, Gold and Bitcoin Unnerves Investors

Stocks, bonds, gold and bitcoin-assets that rarely move in unison-have all been surging this spring, an everything rally that leaves investors confounded about how to play the plodding U.S. expansion and vulnerable to sharp reversals in fortune.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: China Bilateral Investment Treaty 'On Our Agenda'

The Trump administration plans on reviving talks toward a bilateral investment treaty that would give U.S. firms broader access to the Chinese market, but only after Washington makes progress on other trade issues, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

Not Just the FANGs: China's Tech Rally Has More Bite

Facebook, Amazon.com, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet have each gained more than 20% so far this year, but China's Tencent and Alibaba are motoring at an even faster pace.

Bitcoin Drives to a New High, but Is It Headed for a Crash?

Bitcoin's recent rapid ascent has some veterans of the virtual currency shrugging off volatility concerns-and some traditional investors taking a second look.

Malls Weigh On Commercial Property Sector

Commercial real estate values declined slightly in May, primarily because of weakness in the retail sector, according to Green Street Advisors' latest commercial property index released Tuesday.

June 07, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)