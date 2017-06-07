Santander Buys Banco Popular After ECB Deemed Rival 'Likely to Fail'

Santander has acquired Banco Popular Español in an overnight auction for the nominal amount of EUR1 after the European Central Bank determined that Spain's No. 6 bank by assets was "failing or likely to fail."

ECB Critic Holds His Tongue as Race Nears for Bank's Top Job

German central-bank leader Jens Weidmann, who has loudly slashed the European Central Bank's crisis-fighting efforts, has become a quiet ECB defender.

Spring Rally in Stocks, Bonds, Gold and Bitcoin Unnerves Investors

Stocks, bonds, gold and bitcoin-assets that rarely move in unison-have all been surging this spring, an everything rally that leaves investors confounded about how to play the plodding U.S. expansion and vulnerable to sharp reversals in fortune.

GOP Report: Lawmakers Should Consider Holding CFPB's Cordray in Contempt

A Republican staff report released Tuesday recommends that lawmakers take action against Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray, including holding him in contempt, saying he didn't cooperate with an investigation into the Wells Fargo & Co sales practices scandal.

One Market Gauge Is Signaling Fed Should Continue to Tighten Policy

A key measure that tracks stress in U.S. money markets tumbled to near its lowest level in seven years-a sign of loose financial conditions that could prompt the Federal Reserve to maintain its pace of tightening monetary policy.

Bitcoin Drives to a New High, but Is It Headed for a Crash?

Bitcoin's recent rapid ascent has some veterans of the virtual currency shrugging off volatility concerns-and some traditional investors taking a second look.

White House to Nominate Joseph Otting to Top Bank Oversight Post

President Donald Trump will nominate Joseph Otting to a post overseeing federally chartered banks, a move that would place a former banker in a key regulatory role.

Reserve Bank of Australia Keeps Cash Rate Target at 1.50%

Australia's central bank left interest rates on hold, indicating that it remains satisfied with the progress of the economy despite imminent growth data that is widely expected to show renewed weakness in the first three months of 2017.

World Bank Takes on Trading With $3 Million Investment

The investment arm of the World Bank has backed a Wall Street startup working to cut a major risk for banks' trading desks, investing $3 million into LMRKTS LLC.

India Likely to Leave Interest Rates Unchanged

India's central bank will likely leave its key rates unchanged this week and may indicate it is getting more comfortable with inflation levels in Asia's third-largest economy.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)