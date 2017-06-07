Oil Drops on Unexpected Jump in Stockpiles

Oil prices declined after weekly U.S. inventory data showed a surprise increase in crude stockpiles.

U.S. Oil Exports Double, Reshaping Vast Global Markets

American oil exports are emerging as a disruptive new force in global markets, making their way to more than 30 countries since a ban on them was lifted in 2015.

Russia's Rosneft Stake Sale Came With a Twist: Moscow Always Wanted It Back

Russia's sale of one-fifth of its state-owned oil company to Qatar and commodities giant Glencore had an unusual provision: Russia agreed to buy a stake back.

Long Promised, the Global Market for Natural Gas Has Finally Arrived

Gas prices around the world are converging as more of the fuel is liquefied and moved by tanker, while producers are turning countries into consumers by helping them build new infrastructure.

The Rising Stakes for Tesla in China

Elon Musk hasn't said much in presentations or earnings calls about the China strategy, a glaring omission given China's increasing importance.

Top U.S. Diplomat in China Quits Over Withdrawal From Paris Climate Accord

David Rank, a 27-year veteran of the State Department, said his conscience prevented him from carrying out his duties after President Donald Trump's decision on the climate-change agreement.

Lotte Seeks Up to $1.4 Billion With Malaysia IPO of Petrochemical Unit

Lotte Group, South Korea's fifth-largest conglomerate, plans to take orders next week for an initial public offering of its Malaysian petrochemical unit that could raise up to $1.4 billion.

Gazprom's New Headquarters Towers Over All Others in Europe

State-owned oil giant give leeway to Saint Petersburg residents in order to move main offices to historical city.

Tesla CEO Signals New Factory for Model Y SUV

Tesla hasn't yet rolled out its new Model 3 sedan, but CEO Elon Musk is already talking about plans to build a new factory for the electric-car maker's next sport-utility vehicle, the Model Y.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Down in Week

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil inventories decreased by 3.5 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles are seen falling by 200,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts.

