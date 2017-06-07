Oil Prices Rebound Ahead of Expected Drop in U.S. Stockpiles

Continue Reading Below

Oil prices posted only their third gain of the past nine sessions as traders prepared for what is expected to be the latest in a string of inventory declines in the U.S.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Down in Week

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil inventories decreased by 3.5 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles are seen falling by 200,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts.

Dubai's DP World Bans Vessels Carrying Qatar Flag at Its U.A.E. Terminals

Dubai's DP World said Tuesday it is banning all vessels carrying Qatar's flag from calling at its home terminals in the United Arab Emirates, after the country severed diplomatic and some commercial ties with Doha.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Qatar Calls for Talks to End Diplomatic Crisis

As diplomats began efforts to solve one of the biggest crises in the Persian Gulf in decades, Qatari authorities scrambled to reassure residents that its political isolation wouldn't lead to food shortages.

SunEdison Shareholders Stumped in Bid to Follow the Money

Billions of dollars were plowed into the alternative energy company before its collapse; shareholders want to know what happened to it.

GE, Baker Hughes Name CIO for Combined Energy Businesses

GE Oil & Gas CIO Jennifer Hartsock has been tapped to oversee IT for the energy powerhouse formed under a deal that combines GE's energy business with Baker Hughes Inc.

Long Promised, the Global Market for Natural Gas Has Finally Arrived

Gas prices around the world are converging as more of the fuel is liquefied and moved by tanker, while producers are turning countries into consumers by helping them build new infrastructure.

Gazprom's New Headquarters Towers Over All Others in Europe

State-owned oil giant give leeway to Saint Petersburg residents in order to move main offices to historical city.

Top U.S. Diplomat in China Quits Over Withdrawal From Paris Climate Accord

David Rank, a 27-year veteran of the State Department, said his conscience prevented him from carrying out his duties after President Donald Trump's decision on the climate-change agreement.

An Energy Shock from the High Seas

The global energy market could be slammed by a planned change to maritime fuel rules.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2017 00:15 ET (04:15 GMT)