Blackstone Group Raises Big European Property Fund

Blackstone Group LP, one of the world's largest private real-estate investors, has closed a EUR7.8 billion fund that will focus on European commercial real estate, the largest of its kind ever raised.

Hyundai U.S. Sales Chief Departs

Hyundai Motor's top U.S. sales executive resigned, the latest departure in the Korean auto maker's top American ranks during a string of disappointing sales results.

Russia's Rosneft Stake Sale Came With a Twist: Moscow Always Wanted It Back

Russia's sale of one-fifth of its state-owned oil company to Qatar and commodities giant Glencore had an unusual provision: Russia agreed to buy a stake back.

Santander Buys Banco Popular for EUR1 After Rival Deemed Likely to Fail

Santander has acquired Banco Popular Español in an overnight auction for the nominal amount of EUR1 after the European Central Bank determined that Spain's No. 6 bank by assets was "failing or likely to fail."

Delphi to Partner with France's Transdev on Self-Driving Vehicle Service

Delphi Automotive PLC said Wednesday it is partnering with French bus and train operator Transdev to deploy a driverless on-demand transportation service this year using the automotive suppliers' automated driving technology.

New York Times Names Chief Operating Officer

New York Times promoted its chief revenue officer, Meredith Kopit Levien, to the new role of chief operating officer amid a restructuring of the publisher's digital business units.

Man Wah Sinks After Short Seller Targets Shares

Short sellers don't often achieve rock star status. But in markets-obsessed Hong Kong, Muddy Waters' Carson Block comes close.

Samsung Plans Fresh India Investment as It Looks to Upset Apple's Cart

The South Korean smartphone maker said it will invest about $760 million to double its production capacity for mobile phones and refrigerators in India.

Europe to Toughen Airline Rules to See Off Mideast Competition

The European Union will propose stricter rules to allow airlines to challenge perceived unfair competition from overseas rivals.

Apple's New Big Bet: Augmented Reality

Apple set its sights on a new target: becoming the world's largest platform for augmented reality.

