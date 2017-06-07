U.S. Emissions Suit Against Fiat Chrysler Sent to California Court

The U.S. Justice Department's lawsuit accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of using illegal software to cheat on emissions tests with diesel-powered vehicles is headed to a California court to join other widespread litigation against the auto maker, according to an order from a group of federal judges.

Brazil's JBS Says It Won't Sell Core Assets

Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA said Wednesday it won't sell core assets in the U.S. or elsewhere, including its majority stake in U.S. chicken processor Pilgrim's Pride, a week after agreeing to pay a big fine related to corruption.

Blackstone Group Raises Big European Property Fund

Blackstone Group LP, one of the world's largest private real-estate investors, has closed a EUR7.8 billion fund that will focus on European commercial real estate, the largest of its kind ever raised.

Hyundai U.S. Sales Chief Departs

Hyundai Motor's top U.S. sales executive resigned, the latest departure in the Korean auto maker's top American ranks during a string of disappointing sales results.

Russia Could Buy Back Stake It Sold in Rosneft

Russia's sale of one-fifth of its state-owned oil company to Qatar and commodities giant Glencore had an unusual provision: Russia agreed to buy a stake back.

Santander Buys Banco Popular for EUR1 After Rival Deemed Likely to Fail

Santander has acquired Banco Popular Español in an overnight auction for the nominal amount of EUR1 after the European Central Bank determined that Spain's No. 6 bank by assets was "failing or likely to fail."

Delphi to Partner with France's Transdev on Self-Driving Vehicle Service

Delphi Automotive PLC said Wednesday it is partnering with French bus and train operator Transdev to deploy a driverless on-demand transportation service this year using the automotive suppliers' automated driving technology.

Publisher Penguin Random House Gets Into the T-Shirt Business

The world's largest consumer book publisher is jumping into the literary knickknacks and T-shirt business. Penguin Random House has acquired the literary merchandise company Out of Print.

New York Times Names Chief Operating Officer

New York Times promoted its chief revenue officer, Meredith Kopit Levien, to the new role of chief operating officer amid a restructuring of the publisher's digital business units.

Man Wah Sinks After Short Seller Targets Shares

Short sellers don't often achieve rock star status. But in markets-obsessed Hong Kong, Muddy Waters' Carson Block comes close.

