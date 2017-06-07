Santander Buys Banco Popular After ECB Deemed Rival 'Likely to Fail'

Santander has acquired Banco Popular Español in an overnight auction for the nominal amount of EUR1 after the European Central Bank determined that Spain's No. 6 bank by assets was "failing or likely to fail."

Man Wah Sinks After Short Seller Targets Shares

Muddy Waters' Carson Block said he was betting against the Hong Kong-listed furniture maker as his research raised questions about the company's profitability.

The Rising Stakes for Tesla in China

Elon Musk hasn't said much in presentations or earnings calls about the China strategy, a glaring omission given China's increasing importance.

Tesla CEO Signals New Factory for Model Y SUV

Tesla hasn't yet rolled out its new Model 3 sedan, but CEO Elon Musk is already talking about plans to build a new factory for the electric-car maker's next sport-utility vehicle, the Model Y.

KKR Makes $1.6 Billion Bid for Vocus Communications

Private-equity firm KKR & Co. has pitched a takeover offer for the Australian telecommunications company valued at more than $1.6 billion.

Lotte Seeks Up to $1.4 Billion With Malaysia IPO of Petrochemical Unit

Lotte Group, South Korea's fifth-largest conglomerate, plans to take orders next week for an initial public offering of its Malaysian petrochemical unit that could raise up to $1.4 billion.

Pinterest Raises $150 Million at Two-Year-Old Share Price

Pinterest one of the most highly valued startups, has raised another $150 million in funding as the image-search company continues to tap private investors to support its growth.

Macy's Remarks Spark Selloff

Macy's met with investors to lay out its strategy. Instead, the department-store chain set off a new panic over the beleaguered retail sector.

Uber Fires More Than 20 Workers in Harassment Investigation

Uber has fired more than 20 people as part of an investigation into claims of sexual harassment and sexism.

Apple's New Big Bet: Augmented Reality

Apple Inc. set its sights on a new target: becoming the world's largest platform for augmented reality.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)