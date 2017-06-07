Link REIT Full-Year Distributable Profit to Unitholders HK$17.71 Million

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (0823.HK) reported a 8.7% rise in distributable profit to unitholders for the full year ended March, on higher rental income and fair-value gains from investment properties.

The Hong Kong-listed real-estate investment trust said Wednesday that its full-year distributable profit to unitholders was 17.71 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$ 2.27 billion), up from HK$16.30 billion. The trust's operating profit for the year was HK$18.15 billion, up 4.3% from HK$17.41 billion from a year earlier.

Link REIT's full-year revenue rose 5.9% to HK$9.26 billion on higher rental income while net property income rose 7.4% to HK$6.99 billion during the year. It will pay a final distribution per unit of 116.66 Hong Kong cents, putting its full-year distribution yield to 4.2%.

June 07, 2017 00:43 ET (04:43 GMT)