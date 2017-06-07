Industrials Flat Ahead of Big Events Thursday -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies were flat as investors took a wait-and-see approach ahead of scheduled events that have the potential to create big moves in global markets.

Along with a policy decision from the European Central Bank on Thursday, former U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey is expected to testify to a Senate committee in Washington that is investigating possible Russian involvement in the U.S. election.

Early results for the U.K. general election will start coming in, with the latest polls suggesting a tighter race than originally anticipated.

In corporate news Wednesday, Navistar shares fell as the truck maker swung to a bigger-than-expected loss in its fiscal 2Q as a glut of used trucks in its inventory weighed down results.

The EU announced EUR500 million in funding by 2020 for a program to unify its fractured defense market and jointly develop advanced weapon systems following President Donald Trump's call for allies to increase military spending.

Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2017 18:32 ET (22:32 GMT)