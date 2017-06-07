Banco Santander S.A. Analyst presentations - Acquisition of Popular

TIDMBNC

MATERIAL FACT

Banco Santander hereby advises that today, Wednesday 7(th) June 2017, it will take place a presentation to analysts through a conference call at 8:30 am hours (Madrid time) to inform on the acquisition by the Banco Santander of 100% of the share capital of Banco Popular.

The presentation to analysts can be followed via the telephone number UK FreeCall Dial-In: 08003766220; International Dial-In Number: +44 (0) 2071 928016; Spain Dial-In Number: +34 914140867. Direct Event passcode: 2037590.

Likewise, this presentation to analysts will be made public prior to its commencement via its notification to the CNMV and publication on the aforementioned corporate website.

Boadilla del Monte (Madrid), 7(th) June 2017

