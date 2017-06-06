U.S., Mexico Likely to Announce Sugar Deal -- Update

U.S. and Mexican authorities have reached an agreement that would maintain Mexican sugar exports to the U.S. market, Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said Tuesday, a move that would solve a longstanding dispute between the two trading partners.

Mr. Guajardo said that he and U.S. Commerce Minister Wilbur Ross plan to hold a press conference on the sugar dispute at 1:45 p.m. EDT in Washington.

Mr. Guajardo said the agreement would maintain Mexican sugar access to the U.S. market but lower the ratio of refined to raw sugar exports to 30%-to-70% from the current 40%-to-60% ratio. U.S. sugar refiners say they are being hurt by imports of refined Mexican sugar, while not getting enough raw sugar for their refineries.

Details were still being worked on, Mr. Guajardo told Mexico's Radio Red. "We are close to reaching a deal," he added.

Mr. Ross on Monday extended for one day the June 5 deadline the department had set for reaching an agreement before the U.S. imposed antidumping and antisubsidy duties on Mexican sugar. Those duties were suspended in 2014 under an agreement that limited Mexican exports and set minimum prices, although U.S. refiners later complained they were continuing to be hurt by Mexican imports.

Mexico's aim was to avoid facing duties on its sugar and to continue being the main supplier when the U.S. has additional sugar needs, Mr. Guajardo said.

If finalized, a sugar settlement would eliminate one trade irritant between the U.S. and Mexico as they prepare, along with Canada, to begin renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement in August, aiming to complete talks by the end of the year. Some observers think a breakdown in the sugar talks would have complicated those broader discussions.

A spokesman for the Commerce Department, which is handling the negotiations on the American side, didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

