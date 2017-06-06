On Our Radar

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures

2445.73 -- second pivot point resistance

2441.47 -- first pivot point resistance

2439.00 -- lifetime high

2438.50 - - previous day's high

2434.50 -- previous day's close

2434.00 - - previous day's low

2430.47 - - first pivot point support

2429.10 - - 4-day moving average

2423.73 - - second pivot point support

2417.39 - - 9-day moving average

2416.70 -- previous month's high

2401.24 - - 18-day moving average

2349.22 -- 100-day moving average

2344.50 - - previous month's low

1793.10 -- lifetime low

68.55 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 5

69.98 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 2

67.84 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 1

62.82 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 31

61.74 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 30

==============================================================

CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures

5929.42 - - second pivot point resistance

5907.33 - - first pivot point resistance

5891.25 -- lifetime high

5891.25 - previous day's high

5880.75 - - previous day's close

5872.75 -- previous day's low

5842.58 - - first pivot point support

5819.25 -- previous month's high

5801.17 - - 9-day moving average

5799.92 -- second pivot point support

5735.74 -- 18-day moving average

5550.50 -- previous month's low

4162.50 -- lifetime low

76.13 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 5

77.28 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 2

72.99 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 1

71.55 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 31

70.68 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 30

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 06, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)