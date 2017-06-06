S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures
Continue Reading Below
2445.73 -- second pivot point resistance
2441.47 -- first pivot point resistance
2439.00 -- lifetime high
2438.50 - - previous day's high
2434.50 -- previous day's close
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
2434.00 - - previous day's low
2430.47 - - first pivot point support
2429.10 - - 4-day moving average
2423.73 - - second pivot point support
2417.39 - - 9-day moving average
2416.70 -- previous month's high
2401.24 - - 18-day moving average
2349.22 -- 100-day moving average
2344.50 - - previous month's low
1793.10 -- lifetime low
68.55 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 5
69.98 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 2
67.84 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 1
62.82 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 31
61.74 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 30
==============================================================
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures
5929.42 - - second pivot point resistance
5907.33 - - first pivot point resistance
5891.25 -- lifetime high
5891.25 - previous day's high
5880.75 - - previous day's close
5872.75 -- previous day's low
5842.58 - - first pivot point support
5819.25 -- previous month's high
5801.17 - - 9-day moving average
5799.92 -- second pivot point support
5735.74 -- 18-day moving average
5550.50 -- previous month's low
4162.50 -- lifetime low
76.13 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 5
77.28 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 2
72.99 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 1
71.55 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 31
70.68 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 30
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 06, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)