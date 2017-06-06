Spring Rally in Stocks, Bonds, Gold and Bitcoin Unnerves Investors

Continue Reading Below

Stocks, bonds, gold and bitcoin-assets that rarely move in unison-have all been surging this spring, an everything rally that leaves investors confounded about how to play the plodding U.S. expansion and vulnerable to sharp reversals in fortune.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: China Bilateral Investment Treaty 'On Our Agenda'

The Trump administration plans on reviving talks toward a bilateral investment treaty that would give U.S. firms broader access to the Chinese market, but only after Washington makes progress on other trade issues, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

Bitcoin Drives to a New High, but Is It Headed for a Crash?

Bitcoin's recent rapid ascent has some veterans of the virtual currency shrugging off volatility concerns-and some traditional investors taking a second look.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Malls Weigh On Commercial Property Sector

Commercial real estate values declined slightly in May, primarily because of weakness in the retail sector, according to Green Street Advisors' latest commercial property index released Tuesday.

'Buy Mexican' Campaign Lacks Traction but Inflation Doesn't Help

After U.S. President Donald Trump took office in January, Mexico encouraged its people to buy domestic goods. But the strategy doesn't seem to have had a great impact, though inflation and low wages don't help.

Wessel Analysis: Why the Fed Is Talking So Much About Its Balance-Sheet Plan

Central bankers are always worrying about something. Today, Fed officials are preoccupied with avoiding a repeat of the "taper tantrum" of May 2013 as they plan to begin passively shrinking their $4.5 trillion portfolio of assets before year-end.

Industrial Real Estate Gains Momentum on Strong Appetite for Space

The development of industrial space is at a 10-year high while rents are at record highs and vacancies are at a 17-year low.

Mexico to Maintain Sugar Exports to U.S.

U.S. and Mexico announced an 'agreement in principle' Tuesday designed to avert a trade war over sugar, helping to set the course for bigger talks on rewriting Nafta.

U.S. Job Openings Hit New High

The number of U.S. job openings hit a new high in April while hiring slowed, a sign that employers are struggling to find workers.

Oil Prices Rebound Ahead of Expected Drop in U.S. Stockpiles

Oil prices posted only their third gain of the past nine sessions as traders prepared for what is expected to be the latest in a string of inventory declines in the U.S.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 06, 2017 21:15 ET (01:15 GMT)