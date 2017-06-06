Stocks Waver, Havens Like Bonds and Gold Rally

Stocks wavered while gold and U.S. government bonds gained, signaling a note of caution among investors. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%.

U.S. Job Openings Hit New High

The number of U.S. job openings hit a new high in April while hiring slowed, a sign that employers are struggling to find workers.

Oil Prices Fall on Fears of Rising Production

Oil prices inched lower, nearing one-month lows, amid a wider financial market decline and investor concerns about increasing oil production in the U.S.

One Market Gauge Is Signaling Fed Should Continue to Tighten Policy

A key measure that tracks stress in U.S. money markets tumbled to near its lowest level in seven years-a sign of loose financial conditions that could prompt the Federal Reserve to maintain its pace of tightening monetary policy.

Long Promised, the Global Market for Natural Gas Has Finally Arrived

Gas prices around the world are converging as more of the fuel is liquefied and moved by tanker, while producers are turning countries into consumers by helping them build new infrastructure.

Brazil's Central Bank Sees Below-Target Inflation This Year

Brazil's central bank forecast below-target inflation for this year, but said uncertainty regarding the economic scenario is increasing.

U.S., Mexico to Give Update on Sugar Trade Talks

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will hold a press conference Tuesday with his Mexican counterpart to provide an update on their negotiations over curbing Mexican sugar exports, though the specifics are unclear.

Pound's Message to Investors: Wake Up and Smell the Election

Investors are scrambling to protect themselves against big moves in the British pound ahead of this week's election, the outcome of which many had taken for granted.

Private Funding Is Key Challenge of Trump Infrastructure Plan

The president's proposed infusion of funding for infrastructure turns on a critical question: how the administration will get private investors to put up most of the money.

Market Is Ignoring Risks to Telecom

Telecom stocks have shown some signs of life recently after suffering amid a brutal price war. This isn't the time for optimism.

