One Market Gauge Is Signaling Fed Should Continue to Tighten Policy

A key measure that tracks stress in U.S. money markets tumbled to near its lowest level in seven years-a sign of loose financial conditions that could prompt the Federal Reserve to maintain its pace of tightening monetary policy.

Global shares extended losses, while haven asset prices rose and the dollar fell, as investors remained cautious amid conflicting signals on the economy from financial markets.

Oil prices swung between gains and losses amid a wider financial market decline and investor concerns about increasing oil production in the U.S.

Brazil's central bank forecast below-target inflation for this year, but said uncertainty regarding the economic scenario is increasing.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will hold a press conference Tuesday with his Mexican counterpart to provide an update on their negotiations over curbing Mexican sugar exports, though the specifics are unclear.

Australia's central bank left interest rates on hold, indicating that it remains satisfied with the progress of the economy despite imminent growth data that is widely expected to show renewed weakness in the first three months of 2017.

Australia posted a current-account deficit in the first quarter, falling well short of the expectations of some economists for a surplus, the first since 1975.

India's central bank will likely leave its key rates unchanged this week and may indicate it is getting more comfortable with inflation levels in Asia's third-largest economy.

If he becomes a Federal Reserve governor, Marvin Goodfriend could try to change the central bank's playbook for dealing with downturns.

June 06, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)