One Market Gauge Is Signaling Fed Should Continue to Tighten Policy

A key measure that tracks stress in U.S. money markets tumbled to near its lowest level in seven years-a sign of loose financial conditions that could prompt the Federal Reserve to maintain its pace of tightening monetary policy.

Bitcoin Drives to a New High, But Is It Headed for a Crash?

Bitcoin's recent rapid ascent has some veterans of the virtual currency shrugging off volatility concerns-and some traditional investors taking a second look.

White House to Nominate Joseph Otting to Top Bank Oversight Post

President Donald Trump will nominate Joseph Otting to a post overseeing federally chartered banks, a move that would place a former banker in a key regulatory role.

Reserve Bank of Australia Keeps Cash Rate Target at 1.50%

Australia's central bank left interest rates on hold, indicating that it remains satisfied with the progress of the economy despite imminent growth data that is widely expected to show renewed weakness in the first three months of 2017.

India Likely to Leave Interest Rates Unchanged

India's central bank will likely leave its key rates unchanged this week and may indicate it is getting more comfortable with inflation levels in Asia's third-largest economy.

Venezuela Tries to Resell $5 Billion of Bonds at Deep Discount

Venezuela is attempting to resell at a deep discount $5 billion of bonds it originally issued in December through a Chinese brokerage.

Supreme Court Deals Setback to SEC on Recovering Illegal Profits

The Supreme Court dealt a defeat to Wall Street's top cop, ruling that the Securities and Exchange Commission is subject to time limits when requiring companies or individuals to forfeit ill-gotten gains from fraud.

Pimco Threatens to Scuttle Novo Banco Sale

Pacific Investment Management Co., or Pimco, and other bondholders in troubled Portuguese lender Novo Banco are threatening to derail a sale of the bank to private equity group Lone Star Funds, saying they would rather buy it themselves.

Southern Europe's Most Troubled Lenders Stumble Toward Solutions

Problems in several long-suffering lenders in southern Europe are coming to a head, a reminder of weak links remaining in the region's banking system despite progress made by many larger lenders to repair their balance sheets.

Buyout Firms Eye Gusher of Cash From Aramco IPO

At least 20% of the Saudi Aramco IPO proceeds are expected to be invested in private equity, part of the first significant international investing in the kingdom's history. But for those who manage to secure a slice of the bounty, it won't come for free.

