Oil Prices Fall on Fears of Rising Production

Oil prices inched lower, nearing one-month lows, amid a wider financial market decline and investor concerns about increasing oil production in the U.S.

Dubai's DP World Bans Vessels Carrying Qatar Flag at Its U.A.E. Terminals

Dubai's DP World said Tuesday it is banning all vessels carrying Qatar's flag from calling at its home terminals in the United Arab Emirates, after the country severed diplomatic and some commercial ties with Doha.

Qatar Calls for Talks to End Diplomatic Crisis

As diplomats began efforts to solve one of the biggest crises in the Persian Gulf in decades, Qatari authorities scrambled to reassure residents that its political isolation wouldn't lead to food shortages.

SunEdison Shareholders Stumped in Bid to Follow the Money

Billions of dollars were plowed into the alternative energy company before its collapse; shareholders want to know what happened to it.

Long Promised, the Global Market for Natural Gas Has Finally Arrived

Gas prices around the world are converging as more of the fuel is liquefied and moved by tanker, while producers are turning countries into consumers by helping them build new infrastructure.

Gazprom's New Headquarters Towers Over All Others in Europe

State-owned oil giant give leeway to Saint Petersburg residents in order to move main offices to historical city.

Top U.S. Diplomat in China Quits Over Withdrawal From Paris Climate Accord

David Rank, a 27-year veteran of the State Department, said his conscience prevented him from carrying out his duties after President Donald Trump's decision on the climate-change agreement.

An Energy Shock from the High Seas

The global energy market could be slammed by a planned change to maritime fuel rules.

VW's Plan to Build Electric-Car Charging Stations Angers Rivals

Several state officials and auto makers are pillorying Volkswagen's plan to sell battery juice to Americans driving electric cars, contending the project more resembles an unfair government-backed windfall than penance for cheating on emissions tests.

'Clean-Coal' Plant Suffers New Setback

Souther Co. said that it would need to redesign and replace a critical component in its Kemper County, Miss., "clean-coal" power plant.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 06, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)