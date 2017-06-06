'Clean-Coal' Plant Suffers New Setback

Souther Co. said that it would need to redesign and replace a critical component in its Kemper County, Miss., "clean-coal" power plant.

Oil Slides on Supply Glut

Crude futures fell to near-one-month lows Monday, erasing earlier gains that were spurred by a political rift in the Middle East, before investors refocused on the supply-glut.

Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Bahrain and Egypt Cut Ties With Qatar

Four Arab states cut off diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing their neighbor of meddling in their internal affairs and backing terrorism.

Qatar's Rift With Saudi Arabia Could Turn Up Heat on Oil and Gas Prices

Any political tension between major Middle Eastern energy-producing nations usually lead to a spike in global oil prices. But as the spat between Qatar and neighboring countries escalates, traders in the world's gas markets will be on high alert too.

Buyout Firms Eye Gusher of Cash From Aramco IPO

At least 20% of the Saudi Aramco IPO proceeds are expected to be invested in private equity, part of the first significant international investing in the kingdom's history. But for those who manage to secure a slice of the bounty, it won't come for free.

Rooster Energy Seeks Bankruptcy Protection Amid Lender Fight

The oil and gas company blames Angelo Gordon for its cash crunch.

Head of Venezuelan State Oil Company PdVSA to Leave Firm

The head of state-run Petróleos de Venezuela SA, Eulogio del Pino, is leaving the company to run for a special assembly charged with redrafting the country's constitution, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Paris Pact Pullout May Complicate U.S. Trade Efforts

President Donald Trump's move to withdraw from a global climate accord runs the risk of creating new irritants between the U.S. and its trading partners.

New York Attorney General Alleges Exxon Misled Investors on Climate

New York's attorney general alleged in court papers Friday that Exxon Mobil may have misled investors about how it accounts for the impact of climate change on its operations by using internal estimates that differed from its public statements.

Sunrun Opens Probe into Alleged Manipulation of Sales Data

Executives at solar energy giant Sunrun have asked the company's board of directors to independently review claims by former employees that they were manipulating sales data around the time of Sunrun's initial public offering.

