Macy's Remarks Spark Selloff

Macy's met with investors to lay out its strategy. Instead, the department-store chain set off a new panic over the beleaguered retail sector.

Uber Fires More Than 20 Workers in Harassment Investigation

Uber has fired more than 20 workers as part of an investigation into claims of sexual harassment and sexism.

Anthem to Pull Out of Ohio ACA Exchange

Anthem Inc. said it will pull out of the Affordable Care Act health-insurance exchange in Ohio next year, a move that likely will leave at least 18 counties in the state with no available ACA marketplace plans.

Apple's New Big Bet: Augmented Reality

Apple Inc. set its sights on a new target: becoming the world's largest platform for augmented reality.

GM Shareholders Reject Activist's Proposal to Divide Shares

General Motors Co. shareholders signaled continued patience with Chief Executive Mary Barra's attempts to boost a languishing share price, rejecting hedge-fund manager David Einhorn's proposal to split the company's stock into two classes.

Amazon Fights Wal-Mart for Low-Income Shoppers

Amazon.com is dropping its Prime membership price for low-income shoppers, as it pursues a Wal-Mart stronghold.

VW's Plan to Build Electric-Car Charging Stations Angers Rivals

Several state officials and auto makers are pillorying Volkswagen's plan to sell battery juice to Americans driving electric cars, contending the project more resembles an unfair government-backed windfall than penance for cheating on emissions tests.

Sears Resolves Craftsman Supply Dispute

Sears Holdings Corp. settled a feud with the supplier of its Craftsman-branded products over the terms of their contract and the retailer's financial health.

Bebe Avoids Bankruptcy Filing With Real-Estate Deals

Bebe Stores has done what few other retailers have been able to do recently-close all of its stores without seeking bankruptcy protection.

JBS Sells Beef Operations in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay

Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA agreed to sell its beef operations in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay for a total of $300 million.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 06, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)