GM Shareholders Reject Activist's Proposal to Divide Shares

GM shareholders delivered a vote of confidence for CEO Mary Barra, shooting down hedge fund manager David Einhorn's proposal to split the company's stock and rejecting his slate of three proposed directors.

Amazon Fights Wal-Mart for Low-Income Shoppers

Amazon.com is dropping its Prime membership price for low-income shoppers, as it pursues a Wal-Mart stronghold.

VW's Plan to Build Electric-Car Charging Stations Has Rivals Crying Foul

Several state officials and auto makers are pillorying Volkswagen's plan to sell battery juice to Americans driving electric cars, contending the project more resembles an unfair government-backed windfall than penance for cheating on emissions tests.

HD Supply Sells Waterworks Division

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice struck a $2.5 billion deal to buy HD Supply Holding Inc.'s waterworks division in the latest bet on future infrastructure spending.

Carlyle, GTCR to Acquire Contract-Drug Manufacturer

Contract-drug manufacturer Albany Molecular Research Inc. said Tuesday that it has agreed to be acquired by private-equity firms Carlyle Group LP and GTCR LLC in a deal worth about $933.9 million.

JBS Sells Beef Operations in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay

Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA agreed to sell its beef operations in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay for a total of $300 million.

Fox Buys Mobile Game Maker Aftershock

21st Century Fox is getting into the mobile videogame business, acquiring a company that is currently working on an adaptation of the movie "Avatar."

Company Linked to Ticketing Ponzi Scheme Files for Bankruptcy

National Events Holding, the event ticketing company formerly led by Jason Nissen, a former New York math teacher arrested and charged recently for running a $70 million Ponzi scheme, has filed for bankruptcy protection.

Signet Says Operating Chief Resigns After Violating Company Policy

Signet Jewelers Ltd. said that its chief operations officer, who had been on the job just a few months, has resigned due to violations of company policy.

J.Crew Says Mickey Drexler to Step Aside as CEO

J.Crew Group Inc. said its longtime leader Mickey Drexler will step aside as chief executive and hand over those duties to an outsider, as the seller of preppy clothes struggles with a prolonged sales slump and hefty debt load.

