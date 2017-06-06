Materials Stocks Strong As Dollar Weakens - Materials Roundup

Shares of miners and other commodities producers rose slightly as the dollar declined against the yen and other currencies. Traders sold out of the dollar and bought into safe havens such as the yen, the Swiss franc and gold futures because of fears about the U.K. election. Pollsters are still showing a likely victory for Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday, albeit a narrower one than investors had anticipated. But the fallibility of predictions on the "Brexit" referendum and the election of Donald Trump has caused investors to take these polls with a pinch of salt. Gold futures hit a six-month high, helped by the risk aversion.
June 06, 2017 16:42 ET (20:42 GMT)