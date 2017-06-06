Energy Rises As Saudi-Qatar Tensions Lift Oil Price - Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers rose slightly alongside oil futures as Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies continued to threaten Qatar with a blockade. President Donald Trump sided with Saudi Arabia in some characteristically blunt tweets. Qatar is a major energy producer and considered itself a staunch U.S. ally, even housing a major U.S. military base. It imports food from some of the nations threatening the blockade. A United Arab Emirates official said there would be no talk of lifting the blockade until Qatar amended its foreign policy -- allegedly pro-Iran -- and shut down media outlets, including Al-Jazeera.
