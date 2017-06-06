Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. : Form 8.3 - Tesco Plc - Ordinary Shares

TIDMTSCO
FORM 8.3
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a) Full name of discloser: Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. ("Dimensional"), in
its capacity as investment manager and on behalf its
affiliates who are also investment managers. Dimensional
and its affiliates expressly disclaim beneficial ownership
of the shares described in this form 8.3
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions
disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient.
For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries
must be named.
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant Tesco Plc
securities this form relates: (GB0008847096)
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree,
state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 5 June 2017
For an opening position disclosure, state the latest
practicable date prior to the disclosure
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the YES
discloser making disclosures in respect of any other If YES, specify which:
party to the offer? Booker Group Plc
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state (GB00B01TND91)
"N/A"
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than
one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c),
copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of
relevant security.
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of
the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the
dealing (if any)
Class of relevant security: 5p Ordinary Shares
Short
Interests positions
Number % Number %
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 30,773,183* 0.38
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell:
TOTAL: 30,773,183 0.38
*Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. and / or its affiliates do not control
voting discretion for 178,951 shares.
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded
options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should
be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors'
and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription
right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned
and relevant percentages:
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant
securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b),
(c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant
security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit
security
Ordinary shares Sale 29,268 GBP 1.8251
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of Product description Nature of dealing Number of Price
relevant e.g. CFD e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing reference per
security a long/short position securities unit
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Class of Product Writing, Number of Exercise Type Expiry Option
relevant description purchasing, securities price e.g. American, European etc. date money
security e.g. call selling, to which per paid/
option varying option unit received
etc. relates per
unit
(ii) Exercise
Class of Product description Exercising/ Number of Exercise
relevant e.g. call option exercised securities price per
security against unit
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of Nature of dealing Details Price per unit
relevant e.g. subscription, conversion (if
security applicable)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or
any agreement or understanding, formal or informal,
relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement
to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the
person making the disclosure and any party to the
offer or any person acting in concert with a party
to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should
not be included. If there are no such agreements,
arrangements or understandings, state "none"
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to
options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding,
formal or informal, between the person making the
disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under
any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal
of any relevant securities to which any derivative
is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings,
state "none"
(c) Attachments
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO
Date of disclosure: 6 June 2017
Contact name: Thomas Hone
Telephone number: 020 3033 3419
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory
Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at
monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is
available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure
requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at
www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
