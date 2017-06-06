China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, June 6 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 619,722 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jun-17 12,130 12,300 12,130 12,180 12,235 -55 12 340
Jul-17 12,305 12,370 12,305 12,335 12,340 -5 4 116
Aug-17 12,310 12,505 12,305 12,405 12,265 140 26 64
Sep-17 12,410 12,605 12,360 12,490 12,505 -15 568,080 436,216
Oct-17 12,565 12,665 12,470 12,545 12,510 35 28 122
Nov-17 12,560 12,690 12,500 12,585 12,620 -35 320 2,608
Jan-18 14,530 14,720 14,500 14,615 14,610 5 50,972 59,518
Mar-18 - - - 14,735 14,735 0 0 96
Apr-18 - - - 14,850 14,850 0 0 40
May-18 14,840 14,990 14,750 14,865 14,855 10 280 856
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
June 06, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)