China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Tuesday, June 6 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 619,722 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jun-17 12,130 12,300 12,130 12,180 12,235 -55 12 340

Jul-17 12,305 12,370 12,305 12,335 12,340 -5 4 116

Aug-17 12,310 12,505 12,305 12,405 12,265 140 26 64

Sep-17 12,410 12,605 12,360 12,490 12,505 -15 568,080 436,216

Oct-17 12,565 12,665 12,470 12,545 12,510 35 28 122

Nov-17 12,560 12,690 12,500 12,585 12,620 -35 320 2,608

Jan-18 14,530 14,720 14,500 14,615 14,610 5 50,972 59,518

Mar-18 - - - 14,735 14,735 0 0 96

Apr-18 - - - 14,850 14,850 0 0 40

May-18 14,840 14,990 14,750 14,865 14,855 10 280 856

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

